HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. March 24, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Identity theft, fraudulent schemes, 2:58 p.m. Jan. 12, 2018, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 9:04 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 31st Street.
Grand larceny, 8:30 p.m. March 16, 4200 block of Brandon Road.
Deceased person, 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, 3800 block of Brandon Road.
Grand larceny, 12:20 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 7th Street.
Petit larceny, 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Arson, burning, etc., of other buildings or structures, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of West 6th Street.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 4th Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, Highlander Way.
Runaway juvenile, 11 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 5:02 a.m. Tuesday, block not listed, 21st Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jasper Jabez Padgett, 20, was jailed at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with public intoxication, retaliation against a public official and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $10,600.
Gregory Eugene Winkler, 43, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with false report emergency. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only.
William Caden Wood, 22, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with transporting stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000.
Rashad Coleman Liddell, 26, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was set at $5,000.
Thomas Lee Jones, 31, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fugitive from justice, fleeing and fleeing in vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others. No bond was set.
