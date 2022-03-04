HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:09 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 4:09 a.m. Friday, Madison Avenue.
Found property, 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 2nd Street, Altizer.
Battery, 5:40 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespassing, destruction of property, 5:45 p.m. Thursday, 4000 block of Hughes Street.
Grand larceny, 4:28 p.m. Feb. 28, 500 block of 30th Street.
Deceased person, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, child neglect creating risk of injury, domestic battery, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Deceased person, midnight Feb. 24, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespass, 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 6th Avenue, Guyandotte.
Obstructing an officer, false information to an officer, fleeing from scene, disorderly conduct, 5:27 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 29th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:16 a.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 3:06 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass, 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:10 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
John Edward Spears, 60, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting and trespassing when asked to leave. Bond was set at $11,500.
Ralph Gregory Thompson III, 38, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Shaquille Marice Hayes, 30, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving under the influence, no insurance and license revoked for miscellaneous reasons. Bond was not set.
Bradley Richard Christian, 30, was jailed at 10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with second-degree sexual assault. Bond was set at $150,000 cash only.
Jeffrey Paul Hanson, 53, was jailed at 4:12 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driver’s license revoked for driving under the influence. Bond was set at $2,500.
Gwendolyn Sue Gatrell, 43, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with bond violation. Bond was not set.
Stephen Gregory Skaggs, 35, was jailed at 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Christopher Murray Henson, 33, was jailed at 10:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with shoplifting and burglary. Bond was not set.
Brandon Edward Spencer, 40, was jailed at 2:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. Bond was not set.