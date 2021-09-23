HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of Guthrie Court.
Grand larceny and breaking and entering, 7:45 p.m. Sept. 2, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Information report, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Washington Boulevard.
Paraphernalia and trespass, 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 22nd Street.
Paraphernalia, 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 7th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 6 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device and destruction of property, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Sept. 17, 300 block of West 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:58 a.m. Sept. 12, 1400 block of Stewart Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Found property, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Brent Kevin Adams Jr., 42, was jailed at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, driving revoked for DUI and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Brian Eddie Black, 35, was jailed at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Danny Joe Roush, 32, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $50,000.
Natasha Nicole Call, 33, was jailed at 12:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with child neglect creating the risk of serious injury or death. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
