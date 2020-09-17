HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of Madison Avenue.
Paraphernalia and auto tampering, 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Commerce Avenue.
Warrant service and execution, possession of a controlled substance, 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Marion Court.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Sept. 11, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering of auto, 12:30 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, midnight Aug. 1, 300 block of West 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 4500 block of Piedmont Road.
DUI, 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Monday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering of auto, petit larceny, midnight July 19, 700 block of West 26th Street.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Intoxicating substance, 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of West 13th Street.
Destruction of property, 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 20th Street.
Disorderly conduct, 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Roger Lee Black, 39, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding. He was also jailed on a federal probation violation. Bond was not set.
Lawanda Jean Chambers, 46, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and attempt to commit a felony. Bond was $85,000.
Corey Torrance Kelly, 44, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was $100,000.
Brandon Jamal Keyes, 36, was jailed at midnight Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was $50,000 cash only.
Nathan S. Parsons, 23, was jailed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $12,200.
Samantha Elizabeth Davis, 30, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with grand larceny and driving revoked for DUI. Bond was $5,000.
Kendall Theodore Johnson, 22, was jailed at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Christopher Neil Wright, 37, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and destruction of property. Bond was not set.