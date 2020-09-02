Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 19 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:

Grand larceny, 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 14th Street.

SRL — miscellaneous, brandishing, 9:26 p.m. Monday, 7th Avenue and 16th Street.

Paraphernalia, 8:39 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Insurance required, DUI less than .150, warrant service/execution, 9:05 p.m. Monday, 9th Street and 9th Avenue.

Found property, noon Monday, 1700 block of Underwood Avenue.

Grand larceny, noon Aug. 22, 400 block of West 8th Avenue.

Runaway, 2 a.m. Friday, 2700 block of 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of 17th Street.

Open container, 6:29 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.

Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, petit larceny, 4:41 p.m. Friday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, B&E auto, 2 a.m. Aug. 17, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Found property, midnight Monday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.

Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, petit larceny, 5:45 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of 2nd Street.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, midnight Monday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 4:30 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of West 5th Avenue.

Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 3:59 a.m. Monday, 8th Street and 4th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 2 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Petit larceny, destruction of property — misdemeanor, 1 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:

Justin Allen Flowers, 28, was jailed at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.

Mark Anthony Lindsey, 35, was jailed at noon Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.

