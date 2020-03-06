HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting first and second offense, midnight Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, 6th Street and 6th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 25th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, DUI less than .150, obstructing officer, fleeing from officer, no vehicle, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, 24th Street and 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 11th Street and 6th Avenue.
Suspended registration license, 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, 9th Street and 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, noon Wednesday, 800 block of 21st Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Deceased person, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of Ensley Street.
Domestic battery, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10th Street West and Monroe Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, no operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance, 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, 20th Street and 8th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Mark Anthony Cooper Jr., 33, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was set at $30,000.
Derick Deron Fonville, 30, was jailed at 12:25 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was not set.