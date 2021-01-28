HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering, grand larceny, 2 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespass, 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 34th Street, Guyandotte.
Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 4 p.m. Tuesday, intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and 8th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service/execution, 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, intersection of 12th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Grand larceny, 8 a.m. Jan. 10, 300 block of Elaine Court.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, midnight Feb. 2, 2016, 1700 block of 5th Avenue.
Found property, 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods — felony, warrant service/execution, 12:02 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 9:39 p.m. Jan. 16, 1700 block of 2nd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 2:51 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 14th Street.
Information report, 4 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Camelot Drive.
Reckless driving, domestic assault, 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street and 6 1/2 alley.
Robbery — first degree, stolen auto/auto theft, 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Marshall William Adkins, 51, was jailed at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with seat belt violation, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, no insurance, harassing phone calls, third-offense aggravated DUI and third-offense driving revoked. Bond was not set.
Marcus Allen Johnson, 36, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was set at $31,000 surety/cash.
Dlaontie Dee Lewis, 31, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. Bond was not set.
Brandon Winn Stevens, 31, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and petit larceny. Bond was set at $15,000 surety/cash.