HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 17 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Breaking and entering, grand larceny, 2 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Trespass, 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 34th Street, Guyandotte.

Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 4 p.m. Tuesday, intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and 8th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service/execution, 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, intersection of 12th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Grand larceny, 8 a.m. Jan. 10, 300 block of Elaine Court.

False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, midnight Feb. 2, 2016, 1700 block of 5th Avenue.

Found property, 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 20th Street.

Receiving or transferring stolen goods — felony, warrant service/execution, 12:02 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.

Grand larceny, 9:39 p.m. Jan. 16, 1700 block of 2nd Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.

Breaking and entering, 2:51 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, 10:16 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 14th Street.

Information report, 4 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Camelot Drive.

Reckless driving, domestic assault, 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street and 6 1/2 alley.

Robbery — first degree, stolen auto/auto theft, 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:

Marshall William Adkins, 51, was jailed at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with seat belt violation, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, no insurance, harassing phone calls, third-offense aggravated DUI and third-offense driving revoked. Bond was not set.

Marcus Allen Johnson, 36, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was set at $31,000 surety/cash.

Dlaontie Dee Lewis, 31, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. Bond was not set.

Brandon Winn Stevens, 31, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and petit larceny. Bond was set at $15,000 surety/cash.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

