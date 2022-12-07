HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:04 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Strangulation, possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, 12:41 a.m. Wednesday.
Warrant service or execution, destruction of property, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 1400 block of Stewart Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Grand larceny, 10 p.m. Dec. 1, 400 block of 9th Street.
Receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Burlington Road.
Petit larceny, 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 19th Street and 9th Avenue.
Attempt to commit felony, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of ½ Marcum Terrance.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Natalye K. Arthur, 24, was jailed at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Arthur with fugitive from justice, expired motor vehicle inspection, persons prohibited from carrying firearms, obstructing, and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $51,300.
Thomas Paul Anderson, 57, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Anderson with night time burglary. Bond was not set.
Bradley Todd Plumley, 40, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Plumley with strangulation, domestic battery and possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Steadman Jymary Gooden, 32, was jailed at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Gooden with destruction of property, burglary, domestic battery, and unlawful taking of a vehicle. Bond was not set.
Steven Ray Baldwin, 39, was jailed at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Baldwin with burglary, petit larceny, and grand larceny. Bond was set at $25,000.
Richard Gibson, 33, was jailed at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with two counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian custodian or person of trust. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.