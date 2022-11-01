HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of West 27th Street.
Information report, 11:53 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Brandishing, 4:18 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 4:49 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, noon Oct. 24, 2100 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:30 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, noon Oct. 25, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, defective equipment, insurance required, improper registration, driving license revoked due to DUI, 10:32 a.m. Monday, corner of 11th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:30 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 9:08 a.m. Monday, corner of 5th Avenue and 7th Street.
Possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 8:40 a.m. Monday, corner of Everett Street and 7th Avenue.
Auto tampering, 2:15 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Dustin Lee Campbell, 33, was jailed at 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Campbell with reckless driving, driving license revoked due to DUI, and fleeing in vehicle. Bond was not set.
Kristopher Michael Compton, 23, was jailed at 2 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Compton with receiving or transferring stolen vehicle and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was set at $52,000.
