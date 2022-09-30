HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:06 p.m. Thursday.
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 10:29 pm
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering auto, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:45 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Grand larceny, breaking and entering auto, 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Driving license suspended due to miscellaneous reasons, 9:08 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Driving under the influence greater than .150, 3:46 a.m. Thursday, corner of 26th Street and 11th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7 a.m. Sept. 23, 500 block of 9th Avenue.
Discharge of firearms within city limits, 10:06 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 6.5 Alley.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Juanyae Lamaas Williams, 28, was jailed at 1 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Williams with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Jeffrey Lowell Marcum, 57, was jailed at 6:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Marcum with possession of altered pseudoephedrine, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000.
