HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:18 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Malicious or unlawful assault, midnight Thursday, 1100 block of 25th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 12:18 a.m. 1700 block of Doulton ½ Alley.
Grand larceny, destruction of property, 9:11 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Information report, 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Bouevard.
Shoplifting, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 28th Street.
Shoplifting, 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 7th Street.
Information report, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.
Leaving the scene, property damage, 7:59 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of Washington Avenue and West 9th Street.
Grand larceny, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Trespassing, 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 12th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jamie Lou Thacker, 46, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cqbell County charged Thacker with malicious assault and first-degree robbery. Bond was set at $7,000.
Derreck Wayne Hatfield, 35, was jailed at 5:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hatfield with driving on a license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of controlled substances, and defective equipment. Bond was set at $55,200.
Alfred Williams, 59, was jailed at 1:35 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Williams with domestic battery or robbery. Bond was set at $21,000.
Paul David Osborne, 44, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Osborne with obstructing. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.