HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:38 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 2:38 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, trespass, 9:31 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Domestic battery, 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Grand larceny, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Shepard Drive.
Destruction of property, 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 17th Street.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 12:08 p.m. April 4, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Warrant service or execution, 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joshua Leon Johnson, 52, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000.
Jessica D. Peterman, 30, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with driving license revoked for miscellaneous reasons, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $7,500.
Joseph Wesley Cavender, 39, was jailed at 5:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with sexual abuse by parent or guardian, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sexual assault. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
Benny Alen Mize, 42, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
