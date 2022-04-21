HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:31 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:31 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Lynn Street.
Battery, 12:22 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of Adams Avenue.
Information report, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 4th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of Pullman Square.
Fraudulent schemes, 10 p.m. April 17.
Leaving the scene and accident causing property damage, 1:29 a.m. April 2, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 1:45 p.m. July 2021, 1000 block of Minton Street.
Grand larceny, 3 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Guyan Street, Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Shoplifting, 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 18th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Randy Owen Weese, 50, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving license revoked due to driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
