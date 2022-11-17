HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:58 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 1:58 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace.
Impede traffic, 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, 4500 block of Riverside Drive.
Breaking and entering auto, 5:30 a.m. Oct. 31, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Grand larceny, noon Tuesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 5:11 a.m. Wednesday, corner of 5th Street and 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Cody Michael Browning, 23, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Browning with petit larceny, domestic battery and attempt to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Deandre Markeis Donaldson, 27, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Donaldson with brandishing, wanton endangerment and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
