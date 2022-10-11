HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:48 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Missing person, 8 a.m. Aug. 26, 2700 block of North Staunton Road.
Information report, 2:48 p.m., 2900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Shoplifting, 12:42 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 12:32 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of 9th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 3 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Sunday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:01 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:57 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Juan Anthony Nicholas, 52, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Nicholas with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000.
Amie Allen, 40, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Allen with child neglect resulting in injury. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Henry Demtrias Coleman, 45, was jailed at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Coleman with a bond violation. Bond was not set.
Jennifer Ann Jeffrey, 50, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Jeffrey with two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. No bond was set.
