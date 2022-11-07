HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:53 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Grand larceny, 3:53 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service or execution, fleeing from officer, no vehicle, 11:20 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 9th Street and 5th Avenue.
Information report, 10:58 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:06 a.m. Nov. 4, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Loitering on city property, 7:40 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 400 block and 8th Street.
Loitering on city property, 7:26 a.m. Oct. 26, 1200 block of 4 1/2 alley.
Loitering on city property, 7:02 a.m. Oct. 26, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Tow-in, 9:14 a.m. Nov. 4, near the corner of 7th Avenue and 5th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, midnight Nov. 2, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, 1:47 p.m. Sunday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, littering from motor vehicle, insurance required, improper registration, possession of a controlled substance, 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Interstate 64.
Domestic violence probation violation, 8:45 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of West 17th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:54 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 2:50 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of West 5th Street and West 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:46 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jason R. Blevins, 25, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Blevins with driving revoked due to 3rd DUI. Bond was set at $5,000.
Adam Lee Pauley, 25, was jailed at 9:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Pauley with grand larceny, probation violation, breaking and entering auto, and attempted grand larceny. Bond was set at $25,000.
