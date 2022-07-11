HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:58 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen goods, 12:58 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 25th Street and 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 10th Street.
Grand larceny, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substances, reckless driving, fleeing from officer, fleeing in vehicle, 12:59 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and Doulton Avenue.
Battery, burglary, entry of dwelling or out building, 11:31 p.m. June 9, 400 block of 2nd Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Keith Jordan Mays, 32, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with battery and burglary. Bond was set at $26,500.
Tracy Ann Carder, 59, was jailed at 12 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Anthony Eugene Jones, 32, was jailed at 3 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
April Dawn White, 39, was jailed at 6:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Joseph Willie Bradley, 25, was jailed at 6:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession in intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
David Paul Bojaski, 45, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving under the influence more than .150, battery on an officer and obstructing. Bond was not set.
