HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 10:52 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 3rd Avenue.
Grand larceny, 2:03 p.m. Aug. 22, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue Rear.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 12:45 p.m. Sept. 7, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Deceased person, 10:36 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 8th Avenue.
Domestic assault, harassing or threatening phone calls, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of Washington Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, midnight Monday, 800 block of 7th Street.
Domestic battery, 4:11 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Attempt to commit felony, 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Andrew Bryant Bird, 30, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Bird as a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Sandra Mae Blankenship, 50, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Blankenship with altered Sudafed and/or altered precursors. Bond was not set.
