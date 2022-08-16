HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, midnight May 18, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 3 p.m. Monday, 4400 block of Bradley Road.
Destruction of property, 6:53 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Norway Avenue.
Parking in wrong direction, driveway, blocking, 6:47 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 12th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2 p.m. Monday, unit block of 28th Street.
Shoplifting, 12:35 p.m. Monday, 4400 block of Waverly Road.
Petit larceny, 4 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Adams Avenue.
Grand larceny, 11:50 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Forgery or uttering, 5 p.m. Aug. 11, 200 block of West 11th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 8 a.m. Aug. 8, 2600 block of Piedmont Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Edward Scott McDonald, 59, was jailed at 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McDonald with failure to register as a sex offender, expired insurance and expired motor vehicle inspection. Bond was not set.
Aaron Christopher Vance, 40, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Vance with probation violation. Bond was not set.
James Dawson Harter III, 27, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Harter with first-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or other person in position of trust to a child, and incest. Bond was not set.
