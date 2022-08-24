HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 8th Street.
Deceased person, 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Buffington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Grand larceny, breaking and entering, 4 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Aug. 6, 400 block of West 11th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Baer Street.
Criminal invasion of privacy, 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Missing person, noon Aug. 18, 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, disorderly conduct, 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 11:54 p.m., 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kenneth Robert Wiggins, 36, was jailed at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Wiggins with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was set at $35,000.
Mary Elizabeth Beekman, 38, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Beekman with breaking and entering. Bond was set at $10,000.
