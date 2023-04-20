HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:45 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Attempt to commit felony, destruction of property, 1:45 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 12th Street.
Battery, 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, block not listed, 11th Street.
Domestic battery, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of ½ Washington Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10:58 p.m. Wednesday, 3000 block of 16th Street Road.
Information report, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Grand larceny, noon Wednesday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:38 Wednesday, 500 block of Kinetic Drive.
Grand larceny, 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 29th Street.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 15th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 2:12 p.m. April 1, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Deceased person, 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of West Orchard Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, unit block not listed, Oney Avenue.
Trespass, 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, noon April 11, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and Washington Boulevard.
Shoplifting, 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
