HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 24 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:48 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:48 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 13th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Domestic battery, 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 10 p.m. Wednesday, corner of 21st Street and 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Shoplifting, 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 8 a.m. Sept. 1, 2900 block of 8th Avenue.
Driving under the influence less than .150, no proof of insurance, possession of a controlled substance, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, corner of 3rd Street and 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, corner of 26th Street and Guyan Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Olive Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 11:34 a.m. Aug. 31, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Unauthorized use of dumpster, 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 8 a.m. Aug. 28, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:43 a.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespassing, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Hall Street.
Battery, 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Breaking and entering auto, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Washington Boulevard.
Warrant service or execution, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespassing, 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Fleeing from officer, no vehicle, warrant service or execution, 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jabyrious Tywaun Johnson, 28, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Johnson with wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.
Earl Ray Adkins, 52, was jailed at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Adkins with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $10,000.
Jennifer Pierce, 33, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Pierce with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Terrance Anthony Kinzer, 34, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Kinzer with possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $20,100 cash only.
Joshua Phillip Akers, 38, was jailed at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Akers with being a fugitive from justice and nighttime burglary. Bond was not set.
