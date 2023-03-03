HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, domestic assault, 8:40 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Forgery or uttering, 2:41 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 28, 900 block of West 9th Street.
False pretenses with value less than $1,000, midnight Feb. 1, 1400 block of Brandon Road.
Grand larceny, breaking and entering auto, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Warrant service or execution, falsely reporting an emergency incident, 4:14 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of Gallaher Street.
Warrant service or execution, domestic battery, 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Maggie May Erwin, 37, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Erwin with forgery and uttering. Bond was set at $10,000.
