HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Joyriding, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Davis Street.
Destruction of property, 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value of $1,000 or more, 1:15 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:58 p.m. Jan. 16, 100 block of West 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 12:08 p.m. Jan. 16, 300 block of ½ Adams Avenue.
Grand larceny, midnight Dec. 9, 2022, 1600 block of Washington Avenue.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, stolen auto or auto theft, 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property, attempt to commit a felony, 3:03 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Tristan Robert Deeming, 25, was jailed at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Deeming with grand larceny. Bond was set at $20,000.
Thomas Christian Duclos, 29, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Duclos with second degree robbery, burglary, domestic battery, and fleeing on foot. Bond was set at $35,000.
Liss Bowen, 34, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Bowen with conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and improper registration. Bond was set at $25,000.
Brandon Deshawn Jacobs, 32, was jailed at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Jacobs with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
Fredrick Lumas Alexander, 45, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Alexander with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
