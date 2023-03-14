HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:54 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Discharging a firearm in city limits, 2:54 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Wilson Court.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcohol liquor, auto tampering, 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Child neglect creating risk of injury, domestic assault, 5:20 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Warrant service or execution, strangulation, domestic battery, 8:11 p.m. Monday, 3200 block of Chase Street.
Grand larceny, 1 p.m. March 10, 600 block of 1st Street.
Breaking and entering auto, noon March 10, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Trespass, 10:14 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
Strangulation, midnight Monday, 2600 block of Wilson Street.
Petit larceny, 11:45 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Petit larceny, domestic battery, 1:50 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Chesapeake Street.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, obstructing officer, fleeing from officer, no vehicle, 12:55 a.m. Monday, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Penelope Lynn Conrad, 51, was jailed at 4:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Conrad with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Robert Graham Powers, 32, was jailed at 10:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Powers with strangulation, domestic battery, and warrant. Bond was set at $16,000.
Don Craig Johnson, 35, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Johnson with fleeing in a driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000 cash-only.
William Cody Lusher, 31, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Lusher with second-degree arson. Bond was set at $50,000.
James Evans Hughes, 50, was jailed at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Hughes with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500 cash-only.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.