HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Strangulation, domestic battery, 9 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 28th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 4:29 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 35th Street, Guyandotte.
Information report, 6 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of Washington Boulevard.
Information report, 6:26 p.m. Monday, near the corner of Brandon Road and Auburn Road.
Trespass, 5:24 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, 5:16 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 1:59 p.m. Monday, 3200 block of Chase Street.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. April 21, 1700 block of 2nd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. April 22, 800 block of 12th Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 5:25 a.m. Monday, West 9th Street and Jackson Avenue.
Battery, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 2:12 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 13th Avenue and 6th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 1:41 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 7th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Possession of marijuana, 1:15 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 24th Street and 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, 12:18 a.m. Monday, address not listed.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jeremy A. McMillian, 40, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McMillian with petit larceny and entry of building other than a dwelling. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.