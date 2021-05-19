HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Open container, 7:40 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10:14 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Crotty Street.
Indecent exposure, 6:24 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms — felony, brandishing, domestic assault, 8:14 p.m. Monday, 3200 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, noon May 9, 1000 block of 10th Avenue.
Robbery — first degree, 3:24 p.m. Monday, 14th Street and 10th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, 6:50 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:55 p.m. Sunday, West 3rd Street and West 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:37 p.m. May 5, 1900 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10:44 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods — felony, breaking and entering auto, 9:43 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of Grove Street.
Deceased person, 2 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Avondale Road.
Grand larceny, 7:30 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of Overlook Drive.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Darrin Keith Chinn Jr., 33, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with concealment of a minor child. Bond was set at $2,000 cash only.
Treavant Davonne Cooper, 26, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Lester Gale Doneff, 51, was jailed at 2:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with probation revocation. Bond was not set.
Kayla Keaton, 28, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with conspiracy and robbery. Bond was not set.
Joshua Floyd Loftis, 32, was jailed at 11:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with destruction of property and burglary. Bond was set at $26,500 surety/cash.
Daniel Lee McFayden, 33, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and breaking and entering of an automobile. Bond was set at $5,200.
Teilar Muhammad, 27, was jailed at 2:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with concealment of a minor child and shoplifting. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only.
Kristopher D. Osborne, 43, was jailed at 11:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and destruction of property. Bond was set at $26,500 surety/cash.
Caleb Jordan Potter, 18, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI causing death without reckless disregard and DUI causing serious bodily injury. Bond was not set.
Rafael Coretz Solomon, 22, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with warrant, possession of a firearm, possession, brandishing and domestic assault. Bond was set at $34,300 surety/cash.