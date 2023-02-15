The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 11:34 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Failure to process/fingerprint, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, trespass, 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 12:21 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
