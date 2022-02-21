HUNTINGTON — A body found Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Edwards Street has been identified by the Huntington Police Department as a man who had been missing since late December.
Charles Allen “Chuck” Carroll, 70, of Huntington, was found in the outbuilding of a house not far from Cabell Huntington Hospital by the property owner.
Carroll, who police earlier said had been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen on Dec. 30, 2021, leaving Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was reported missing to the Huntington Police Department on Jan. 5.
His body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, the department said in a press release.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:43 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 1:43 a.m. Monday, 2800 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:43 a.m. Monday, 2700 block of 8th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 8:15 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of West 9th Street.
Paraphernalia, 10:07 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of Ridgewood Road and Foster Road.
Attempt to commit felony; malicious or unlawful assault, 4:18 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of riverfront.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 6 p.m. Feb. 15, 1000 block of 22nd Street.
No proof of insurance; leaving the scene, property damage; possession of a controlled substance, 1:18 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 5th Street and 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Jackson Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance; possession controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3:17 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 22nd Street and 10th Avenue.
Expired operators; driving under the influence greater than .150, 1:54 a.m. Sunday, block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Samantha Lakish Broner, 41, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was set at $50,000.
Roger Dale Cooper Jr., 42, was jailed at 7:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Randy Allen McNeely, 22, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding. Bond was set at $75,000.
Michael Gordon Sexton, 42, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was set at $50,000.
Courtney Leann Bohnke, 34, was jailed at 1 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Brenick S. Stumbo, 35, was jailed at 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him on with an unlawful taking of a vehicle. Bond was not set.
William Allen Stutler, 36, was jailed at 2:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him on with driving revoked for DUI and a false pretense. Bond was not set.