HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Warrant service/execution, 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 8th Street.

Suspended or revoked license, 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.

DUI less than .150, 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, 7th Avenue and West 5th Street.

Grand larceny, 5 p.m. Friday, 400 block of Main Street.

Intoxicating substances/prohibited acts, 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, suspended or revoked license for DUI and speeding, 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, 1st Street and 3rd Avenue.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, California Street and Auburn Road.

Petit larceny, 9 p.m. July 28, 600 block of Wetzel Court.

Destruction of property, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of Highlawn Court.

Paraphernalia, 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, 3300 block of 3rd Avenue.

Petit larceny, 3:45 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of West 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.

DUI greater than .150, 12:23 a.m. Tuesday, 8th Street and 4th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:

Gregory Scott Broce, 48, was jailed at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bond was $13,000.

Ethan Duane Hicks, 18, was jailed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.

Matthew Allan Taylor, 34, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $15,000.

Eric Von Smith, 18, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Brycen Lee Patrick I, 19, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Joseph Lee Wade, 36, was jailed at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.