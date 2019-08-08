HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 8th Street.
Suspended or revoked license, 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.
DUI less than .150, 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, 7th Avenue and West 5th Street.
Grand larceny, 5 p.m. Friday, 400 block of Main Street.
Intoxicating substances/prohibited acts, 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, suspended or revoked license for DUI and speeding, 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, 1st Street and 3rd Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, California Street and Auburn Road.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. July 28, 600 block of Wetzel Court.
Destruction of property, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of Highlawn Court.
Paraphernalia, 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, 3300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:45 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
DUI greater than .150, 12:23 a.m. Tuesday, 8th Street and 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:
Gregory Scott Broce, 48, was jailed at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bond was $13,000.
Ethan Duane Hicks, 18, was jailed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Matthew Allan Taylor, 34, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $15,000.
Eric Von Smith, 18, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Brycen Lee Patrick I, 19, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Joseph Lee Wade, 36, was jailed at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.