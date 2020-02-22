HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Found property, 12:30 a.m. Friday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Thursday, Washington Court.
Fraudulent schemes, 5:34 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Muzzles required, 6 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 10th Avenue.
Grand larceny, noon Feb. 16, 1200 block of 17th Street.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 8 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of 5th Street.
Petit larceny, 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service/execution, 3:28 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Collis Avenue.
Grand larceny, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Charleston Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second offense, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 9:10 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Obstruction officer, trespassing, 8:42 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 8:47 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 3rd Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Adam Corey Christian, 31, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of altered pseudoephedrine, possession with intent and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Shannon Renea Marcum, 41, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of altered pseudoephedrine, possession with intent and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Brian Keith Tomblin, 41, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with a probation violation by a convicted felon. Bond was not set.