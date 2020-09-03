HUNTINGTON — The following information was obtained from police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Threatening communications by electronic device, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 28th Street.
Found property, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 5th Avenue.
Soliciting, etc., a minor via computer, 9:57 a.m. Aug. 18, 200 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 3:52 p.m. Friday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespassing, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 4 1/2 Alley.
Information report, 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, 64 West 6th Ave.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Linden Circle.
Found property, 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 10th Avenue.
Open container, 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 11 a.m. Aug. 17, 500 block of 1st Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 9:14 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Grand larceny, 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 14th Street.