Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was obtained from police reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:

Threatening communications by electronic device, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 28th Street.

Found property, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 5th Avenue.

Soliciting, etc., a minor via computer, 9:57 a.m. Aug. 18, 200 block of 8th Avenue.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 3:52 p.m. Friday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.

Trespassing, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 4 1/2 Alley.

Information report, 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, 64 West 6th Ave.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Linden Circle.

Found property, 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 10th Avenue.

Open container, 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.

Fraudulent schemes, 11 a.m. Aug. 17, 500 block of 1st Street.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 9:14 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Grand larceny, 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 14th Street.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.