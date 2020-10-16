Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

First-degree robbery and destruction of property, 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Baer Street.

Petit larceny, 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.

Grand larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:02 p.m. Oct. 10, 4600 block of Bradley Road.

Stolen auto, 3:07 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.

Trespass in structure or conveyance, 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 7th Street.

Trespassing on railroad tracks, 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, 1st Street.

Petit larceny, 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 25th Street.

Petit larceny, 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West 7th Avenue.

Prostitution and warrant service, 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Madison Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.

Trespass, 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.

Found property and destruction of property, midnight Oct. 10, 800 block of 7th Avenue.

Domestic dispute, 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Marcum Terrace.

Warrant service, 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.

Battery, 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Tiffany Anne Kendall, 48, was jailed at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with forgery and obstructing. Bond was $6,000.

Matthew Chris Hill, 31, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with fleeing with reckless indifference, driving suspended, third-offense driving suspended, driving too fast for road conditions and failure to update sex offender registry info. Bond was not set.

James Hartmier Moore, 37, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with entering without breaking and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.