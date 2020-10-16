HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
First-degree robbery and destruction of property, 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Baer Street.
Petit larceny, 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Grand larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:02 p.m. Oct. 10, 4600 block of Bradley Road.
Stolen auto, 3:07 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 7th Street.
Trespassing on railroad tracks, 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, 1st Street.
Petit larceny, 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 25th Street.
Petit larceny, 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West 7th Avenue.
Prostitution and warrant service, 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass, 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Found property and destruction of property, midnight Oct. 10, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Domestic dispute, 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Warrant service, 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Tiffany Anne Kendall, 48, was jailed at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with forgery and obstructing. Bond was $6,000.
Matthew Chris Hill, 31, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with fleeing with reckless indifference, driving suspended, third-offense driving suspended, driving too fast for road conditions and failure to update sex offender registry info. Bond was not set.
James Hartmier Moore, 37, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with entering without breaking and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.