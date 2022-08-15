RUSSELL, Ky. — The Greenup County coroner has requested assistance to find the family of a man who was found dead in Russell, Kentucky.
Coroner Neil Wright said his office received a call Aug. 11 to go to a residence in Russell.
There, he discovered the remains of 30-year-old Hispanic male identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario.
Wright said Del Rosario was a former resident of San Pedro, California.
Wright said that he has not made contact with family members yet, even after numerous attempts via social media and local contacts.
To provide information on Del Rosario’s family, contact the coroner at 606-473-9861. Russell Police Department Detective Joe Dixon can be contacted at 606-836-3822 or joe.dixon@russellky.net.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:47 a.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Aug. 13, 200 block of Richmond Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. July 26, 1000 block of 21st Street.
Destruction of property, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Breaking and entering, destruction of property, 6:50 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Towing requirements, 10:32 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, warrant service or execution, 10:47 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 13th Street and 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Timothy Ray Crawford, 58, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Crawford with fugitive from justice. No bond.
Quivon Tyreece Moore, 39, was jailed at 8:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Moore with breaking and entering, destruction of property, and obstructing an officer. Bond was set at $23,000.
Richard Alan McBride, 45, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged McBride with obstructing, driving on a revoked license, and 3rd offense DUI. Bond was not set.
