SOUTH SHORE, Ky. — A Greenup County man was arrested Friday by Kentucky State Police on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.
James E. Stockham, 33, of South Shore, Kentucky, was charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and one count of distributing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
He was also charged with one count of a sexual crime against an animal.
The investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch started when sexually explicit images of minors shared by Stockman were discovered.
A search warrant was executed at Stockman’s residence Thursday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and sent to the forensic laboratory for examination.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 4 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 3rd Street.
First-degree robbery, noon July 6, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 13th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 12:24 p.m. Oct. 20, 2021, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 6 p.m. July 14, 600 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 12th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen goods, 1:10 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Washington 1/2 Alley.
Breaking and entering, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 13th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Brennon Michael Adkins, 29, was jailed at 12:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Adkins with breaking and entering. Bond was set at $1,200.
Mark Anthony Hyde, 37, was jailed at 5:55 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hyde with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was set at $50,000.
Tashema Dawnyace Smith, 45, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Smith with third-offense shoplifting. No bond was set.
Chadd Alan Collins, 32, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Collins with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000.
Chester Hunter, 33, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Hunter with trespassing, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, and domestic violence protective order violation. Bond was not set.
Timothy Shannon Barnhart, 47, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Barnhart with altering registration and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $32,000.
