HUNTINGTON — A Barboursville man was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration after he attempted to carry a firearm on an airplane at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the TSA, said officers stopped the man Monday after they detected a loaded 9mm handgun with two magazines with a total of 35 bullets among his carry-on items.
Local police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon. The man told officials he had forgotten he had his loaded gun with him.
Farbstein said three firearms have been found at Tri-State Airport this year, even with significantly fewer passengers than years before because of the pandemic. Four were found in 2020 and nine in 2019.
When someone is caught with a gun, TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty, which can amount to thousands of dollars.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service, midnight Monday, 1800 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Battery, 9:50 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 28th Street.
Shoplifting, 8:45 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:18 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 6:21 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of Collis Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia and trespass, 4:02 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 3:03 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3:33 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:10 p.m. Monday, 500 block of West 19th Street.
Warrant service and destruction of property, 12:57 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Information report, 8 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespassing, 8 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service, 8:08 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 2:50 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery, 11 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Darrious Dominique Branch, 20, was jailed at 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with illegal possession of a firearm. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Stephen C. Kingery, 41, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $10,000.
Justin Chad Arbogast, 34, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with kidnapping, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm. Bond was not set.