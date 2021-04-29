The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

No proof of insurance, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, leaving the scene with property damage and DUI less than .150, 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 4th Avenue.

Warrant service, 8:02 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 5th Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 9th Avenue.

Unlisted, 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Harassment, 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of rear 8th Street.

Battery, 4 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.

Threatening communications by electronic device, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Susie Barreto, 35, was jailed at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, no proof of insurance, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons. Bond was not set.

Derek Matthew Orme, 33, was jailed at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was $30,000.

