CHARLESTON — A Charleston man was arrested Wednesday morning after he was accused of attacking an HD Media newspaper delivery person.
John Joseph Johnson, 46, was charged with wanton endangerment.
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Metro 911 received a call at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday from a man working as an independent contractor for HD Media, the parent company of The Herald-Dispatch.
The caller said while he was delivering newspapers at the intersection of Smith Road and Woodfield Lane near Charleston a man driving a green Jeep Wrangler drove alongside him and fired a pistol at the front of his car. The man yelled at him “stop selling drugs to my son,” according to the sheriff’s department, before getting out of his vehicle, walking around to the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle and pointing the firearm at his face while yelling allegations the man was selling drugs to the suspect’s son.
Deputies responded to the scene and found three spent 9 mm shell casings.
The deputies identified the suspect and went to his house nearby, where he was detained and later arrested. The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was located at the suspect’s home.
He is currently housed at South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling, 2 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 13th Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm and battery, 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Information report, 6 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property and wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 11 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 24th Street.
Trespass, 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Cabell Court.
Stolen auto, 3:37 p.m. July 15, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 3 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Destruction of property and domestic battery, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Fleeing from an officer, no vehicle and receiving or transferring stolen goods, 4:06 a.m. Tuesday, Norway Avenue and Green Oak Drive.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Ira Alvin Tincher, 20, was jailed at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with escape. Bond was not set.
Kylie Danielle Riggs, 28, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Shea O. Marsh, 31, was jailed at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with exhibiting materials showing minors engaged in sex explicit conduct. Bond was $75,000.
Kaleb Michael Morton, 42, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with first-degree sexual abuse or assault. Bond was $30,000 cash-only.
Donald Richard Smith, 52, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a bond violation. Bond was not set.
Christine Joy Day, 35, was jailed at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with obstructing and fleeing. She was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.