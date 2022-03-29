HUNTINGTON — A threat posted by a teenager Tuesday morning on social media that mentioned Huntington High School and another student was a hoax, according to the Huntington Police Department.
A 17-year-old Huntington High School student is being criminally charged after admitting to creating the social media post about another student. The student arrested was charged with threats of terrorist acts.
Huntington High School was on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning, which has been lifted.
Cabell County dispatchers received a call at 7:25 a.m. about the incident and Huntington Police went to the scene.
Deputy Chief Phil Watkins said no one was hurt. According to Huntington Police, there was no evidence to lead them to believe any students or staff were in danger.
Cabell County Schools spokesman Jedd Flowers said the school day continued on a regular schedule.
Huntington Police say a Lincoln County man was arrested Monday and charged in connection with robbing a service station in the 4400 block of Piedmont Road.
Officers responded at approximately 7:40 p.m. to a “hold-up” alarm at the Piedmont Pantry. According to Huntington Police, it was determined that a man entered the establishment, brandished a knife and robbed the business before fleeing the area on foot.
Witnesses at the scene provided officers the direction the suspect headed and what he was wearing. After a brief search of the area, Michael Midkiff, 32, was discovered a few blocks away, and was taken into custody. Stolen property from the business was recovered, according to police.
Midkiff was charged with first-degree robbery.
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:15 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 3:15 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Information report, 1:43 p.m. 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
48-hour parking, 1:10 p.m. 500 block of West 11th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property; breaking and entering; petit larceny, 4 p.m. March 25, 1300 block of Commerce Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 10 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 10 p.m. March 27, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. March 27, 200 block of 19th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 9:28 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 8:12 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
48-hour parking violation, 8:16 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 1st Street and 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 13th Street.
Racheal Ann Burnett, 33, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with seat belt violation and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,050.
Adrian Cordell Horten, 21, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $150,000 cash-only.
James Lee Early, 40, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance and a warrant. Bond was not set.
Bobby James Ford, 39, was jailed at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and a warrant. Bond was not set.
Mark Adam Crabtree, 36, was jailed at 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
Andre Darian Howard, 24, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Michael Brian Midkiff, 32, was jailed at 10:05 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with first-degree robbery. Bond was not set.
Jessica Lynn Sweet, 36, was jailed at 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her on a warrant. Bond was not set.
John David Adkins, 39, was jailed at 7:31 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine. Bond was set at $75,000.
David Perry Shamblen, 49, was jailed at 3:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fleeing, possession of controlled substance, and obstructing. Bond was set at $10,000.
Corey Alexander Uline, 28, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,500.
Jeremy Mathew Jeffers, 28, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving under the influence with drugs. Bond was not set.
Taley Shae Roush, 35, was jailed at 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.