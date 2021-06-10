HUNTINGTON — Huntington police have released the identity of the man who was fatally shot Tuesday in the city’s Highlawn neighborhood.
The victim has been identified as Kendall Orlando Williams, 37, of Huntington.
The investigation is still being conducted and no arrests have been made.
Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the incident in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Williams slain.
Detectives and forensics investigators later arrived to interview witnesses and process the scene.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 5th Street.
Brandishing, 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Guyan Street.
Petit larceny, midnight Tuesday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Artisan Avenue.
Information report, 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, West 11th Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, noon Tuesday, 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Jackson Avenue.
Missing person, 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, Chestnut Drive.
Warrant service/execution, 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Shepard Drive.
Domestic battery, 3:37 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of Marcum Terrace.