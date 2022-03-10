MASON, W.Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after deputies discovered a body near Mason, West Virginia, earlier this week.
According to West Virginia State Police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “suspicious death call” at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Carson Road near Mason. The body of a white man, identified as John Michael Gomez of Middleport, Ohio, was discovered when they arrived.
State Police said Gomez’s body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Anyone with information regarding the case can call the West Virginia State Police Point Pleasant Detachment at 304-675-0850.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 3:30 p.m. Monday, 3300 block of Crane Avenue, Altizer.
Shoplifting, 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Domestic violence probation violation, 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Illegal camping, 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, block not listed, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Warrant service or execution, 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, trespassing, obstructing officer, 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jacob Keeandre Coleman, 25, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic violence probation violation. Bond was not set.
Preston Ellis Shepherd, 29, was jailed at noon Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and domestic assault. Bond was set at $200,600.
Patrick Edward Williams, 53, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was set at $50,000.
Shane Andrew Garretson, 30, was jailed at 3 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.
Joshua Keith Lester, 39, was jailed at 4 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with battery. Bond was set at $1,500.
Marcella G. Spaulding, 50, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of marijuana. Bond was not set.
Stephanie Kaye Medford, 41, was jailed at 3:44 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Craig Matthew Finley, 53, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $150 cash only.
Christopher Perry Rayburn, 52, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with trespassing. Bond was set at $1,500.
Lora Ann Terry, 53, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with trespassing. Bond was set at $1,500.
James Franklin Will IV, 19, was jailed at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $50,000.
Alysha Jayne Harden, 29, was jailed at 7:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with trespassing. Bond was not set.