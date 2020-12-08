TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Teays Valley after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, a drive-by shooting occurred at Maury Village Apartments, near Mount Vernon Road in Teays Valley, West Virginia.
The victim, John Glaspell, was shot multiple times and died shortly after at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.
The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival and has not been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Hedrick at 304-586-0256, ext. 2362.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:15 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Domestic battery, 10:15 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.
Peitt larceny, 2 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 2000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Brandishing, 3:15 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, noon Nov. 16, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 11 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Jarrell Street.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 3200 block of Riverside Drive.
Recovered stolen auto, 8:56 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 8 a.m. Friday, 200 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto and destruction of property, 6:30 a.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:15 a.m. Monday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Ryan Keith Edwards, 46, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $10,000.