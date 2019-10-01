HUNTINGTON — Huntington police officers arrested three men Tuesday after searches conducted by them allegedly uncovered more than $110,000 worth of drugs.
Detectives with the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team executed search warrants at two separate homes in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue and at one home in the 1900 block of Foster Avenue early Tuesday, according to a news release issued by HPD Capt. Rocky Johnson.
Six people were detained during the searches and three were later arrested:
Demetrius Marquis Harmon, aka “Meech” and “Man,” of Columbus, Ohio, is facing one felony count of conspiracy to deliver drugs.
Antwan Lamar Sherrod, aka “Tip,” of Columbus, Ohio, is facing two felony counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one felony count of possession of drugs with intent to deliver.
Mark A. Norton, of Columbus, Ohio, is facing two felony counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver.
According to the release, detectives found approximately 370 grams of cocaine, 139 grams of crack, 239 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 52 OxyContin pills, 37 Suboxone strips and a small amount of marijuana. The total street value of the recovered drugs is estimated at $110,000, police said.
Detectives said they also recovered seven guns (three of which are reported stolen), a bullet-proof vest, $1,200 in cash, two vehicles, a large pill press, numerous false-bottom containers used to conceal drugs, scales, cell phones and other items related to the sale of drugs.
“The individuals arrested today are part of sophisticated and violent drug-trafficking organization and have been suspected of selling drugs in the Huntington area for some time,” Johnson said in a statement. “Information obtained during the past several weeks led to this operation. The suspects originate from the Columbus, Ohio, area but have known ties to Beckley, Ironton and parts of Georgia.”
Johnson said the investigation is in the early stages and more arrests are expected. At least one landlord was cited for having a nuisance property.
