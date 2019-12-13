HUNTINGTON — A two-week drug investigation by the Huntington Police Department and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrests of two drug traffickers from Detroit.
According to a news release, the arrests followed the execution of two narcotics search warrants Wednesday.
Marcus Walls Jr., aka “Mo,” 23, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Deon Cunningham, aka “Savage,” 24, was charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
The first search warrant was executed at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday at 925 Monroe Ave., which was a trap house for the drug-trafficking organization, according to the release.
Upon entering this residence, no occupants were found by HPD, but a search yielded distribution amounts of crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and a stolen firearm.
Approximately 35 minutes later, investigators executed the second search warrant at 122 West 9th Ave. Two members of the drug-trafficking organization were found in this residence with drug trafficking tools, two firearms and 91 ecstasy pills.
The following information is provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department:
EMBEZZLEMENT: A Hurricane woman is accused of embezzling almost $8,000 from FoodFair in Culloden, though the store owner is giving the woman a chance to pay the money back before pressing charges.
Between Oct. 8 and Wednesday, the store owner alleges the suspect embezzled $7,991.18 from cash registers. Once discrepancies were discovered, investigation revealed on 22 separate occasions there were large, unexplained shortages from multiple cashier’s drawers that occurred when the suspect was working as a manager.
The store owner said she planned to confront the suspect and would give her until Dec. 16 to pay the money back before filing criminal charges.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A Lesage man reported Tuesday his blue Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle had been stolen around 5 p.m. Tuesday from 3rd Street in Culloden while he was taking a nap.
Deputies canvassed the area but found nothing. The victim later called and reported he found the tarp his motorcycle had been under on Walton Road in Culloden.
A suspect has been identified but was unable to be located for questioning. The motorcycle is worth about $3,100.
The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Domestic battery, 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 9 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Clemens Court.
Attempt to commit a felony, 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Strangulation, domestic battery, 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 26th Street.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, found property, warrant service, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of West 5th Avenue.
Found property, 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Warrant service, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Auto breaking and entering, petit larceny, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of West 5th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 2nd Street and 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 22nd Street.
Joyriding — stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, 3500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 21st Street.
Petit larceny, midnight Wednesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Strangulation, destruction of property, domestic battery, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Washington Court.
The following information is provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Lloyd Burns, 30, was incarcerated at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with violation of bond. Bond was denied.
Patrick Lee McCaffrey, 30, was incarcerated at 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an unspecified felony warrant, felony burglary, felony receiving and transferring stolen property and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Bond was denied.
Charles Eugene Moore, 40, was incarcerated at 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a felony warrant and burglary. Bond was $50,000.