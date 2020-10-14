HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department announced Monday it had recovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana worth $250,000 during a search of a Harveytown home.
The find led to the arrest of four Huntington men: Gary McComas, 25; Brandon McComas, 23; Blake Gundy, 25; and William Mayo, 63. Each was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and housed at Western Regional Jail on $100,000 cash-only bonds. According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, officers went to 2442 Harvey Road in Huntington about 11 a.m. Monday after receiving numerous complaints about drug activity at the home.
When they arrived, officers encountered homeowner William Mayo at the front of the home. When speaking with Mayo, two individuals, identified as Brandon McComas and Gundy, attempted to run out the back door, Cornwell said.
A strong odor of marijuana was detected at the home, which led to a narcotics search warrant being obtained. During that search warrant, police found approximately 110 pounds of suspected marijuana and 1,200 vials of suspected hash.
The items have a street value of $250,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Trespass, 3:08 p.m. Oct. 8, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 1 a.m. Oct. 10, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 9, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 200 block of West 8th Avenue.
Information report, 2:55 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of West 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 1900 block of 10th Avenue.
Trespass, 8:48 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 21st Street.
Paraphernalia, 7:23 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Unlisted, 8:35 a.m. Monday, 700 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Breaking and entering auto and grand larceny, 6:25 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespassing, 3:50 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 10 1/2 Alley.
Destruction of property, 12:30 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 3 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 20th Street.
Petit larceny and burglary, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Olive Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Deanna Kristen Cornell, 40, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on active warrants. Bond was not set.
Phillip Shane Morrison, 48, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.