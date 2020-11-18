HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating after a stabbing was reported in downtown Huntington on Wednesday.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police responded to the 500 block of 3rd Street in Huntington at about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an altercation. Police arrived to find two individuals received non-life-threatening lacerations and a third who reported a battery.
Officers are investigating, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS: Milton police uncovered more than 250 grams of meth and other drugs Tuesday as they attempted to search for a fugitive wanted in Kentucky.
Kirsten N. Hayes, 32, of Milton, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Isiah Marquise Tyson, 31, of Detroit, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
According to the Milton Police Department, officers learned Hayes had an active fugitive from justice warrant in Kentucky and went to her home Tuesday afternoon to execute it.
Upon entry to the home, officers encountered three men and an “overpowering” smell of marijuana.
Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons saw Hayes’ car leaving on Shaw Avenue and followed to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped at a Milton gas station, at which time Hayes was taken into custody.
Hayes gave the officers consent to search her home, which led to the discovery of 260 grams of methamphetamine, 35 grams of heroin and $709 in cash. Baggies and scales were also found.
Both Hayes and Tyson were housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. Hayes is being held without bond pending extradition to Kentucky and Tyson is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Two other men inside the home were released without charges.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 1st Street.
Information report, 11:31 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 5th Street Park and Ride.
Breaking and entering, 3 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Bridge Street.
Stolen auto, 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Davis Street.
Warrant service, 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Runaway, 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Lower Union.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
William Allen Rhodes, 34, was jailed at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with first-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.