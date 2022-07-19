HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night.
According to a statement released Tuesday, Huntington police officers responded to a 911 call made from a restaurant in the 2500 block of 5th Avenue on Monday.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his right leg. The victim said he was walking on 5th Avenue near a car dealership when he heard loud gunshots and felt pain in his leg, the release states.
The victim and his girlfriend reportedly said they did not see who fired the shot or the direction from which it came. The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment.
Huntington Police said in the news release the victim was uncooperative with investigators at the hospital, and they were unable to locate the scene of the crime.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or HPD’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail booking records:
George Paul Ashworth, 28, was jailed at 10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County are charging Ashworth with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Authorities in Putnam County are charging Ashworth with domestic violence petition violation and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Bond was not set.
Anthony Joseph Jenkins, 33, was jailed at 2:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County are charging Jenkins with burglary. Bond was set at $30,000.
James Allen Walters, 65, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County arrested him as a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Nathan Kyle Kee, 41, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County arrested Kee on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.
Christopher Lee Quillen, 38, was jailed at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County are charging Quillen with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.