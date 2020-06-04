Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Gallaher Street.

Littering, open container, 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Information report, 8:30 a.m. May 26, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Obstructing officer, battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, fleeing from officer, no vehicle, fleeing in vehicle, 2:46 a.m. Tuesday, 22nd Street and 9th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail on Wednesday:

Brian Christopher Roush, 37, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others and an unspecified warrant. Bond was not set.

Steven Dwight Ash, 32, was incarcerated at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.

