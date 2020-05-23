HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering, midnight Wednesday, 700 block of West 3rd Street.
Warrant service/execution, 6:14 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of West 5th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 6:55 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 28th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 4:21 p.m. Thursday, 5th Avenue and West 11th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 3:58 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, misdemeanor, petit larceny, 12:01 a.m. May 15, 100 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, misdemeanor, 12:25 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 1:50 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Street.
Information report, 12:05 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 22nd Street.
Destruction of property, misdemeanor, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:17 a.m. Thursday, 1800 block of Artisan Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
James Lester, 67, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with third-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.
Jden Adkins, 33, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with brandishing, destruction of property and being a person prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
Edward Garfield Adkins, 70, was jailed at 1:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with probation violation. Bond was not set.