HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Domestic battery, 8 p.m. Saturday, 1300 block of Hall Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 4 p.m. Monday, 10th Street and 9 1/2 Alley.
Petit larceny, noon Saturday, 4600 block of Piedmont Road.
Domestic battery, 2:20 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of West 5th Avenue.
Information report, noon Sunday, 900 block of 27th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Ryan Edgar Scites, 44, was jailed at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.
Deon Shamar Cunningham, 22, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding. Bond was $50,000.